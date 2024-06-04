Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar mark three years of marital bliss, share unseen pictures

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Tuesday celebrated three years of their marital bliss, by sharing unseen pictures, and showered love on each other.

Taking to Instagram, Yami shared an unseen picture from the promotion of her recently released political action thriller 'Article 370'.

In the snap, the actress can be seen wearing a pink floral dress, flaunting her baby bump. Aditya is sitting next to her and smiling ear to ear.

The post is captioned: "Happiest 3...And quite literally now... (baby emoji) #Happyanniversarytous."

The director of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos, with a solo picture of Yami.

Another snap shows the lovebirds standing amid the picturesque backdrop of mountains.

The last click shows the duo posing in the premises of the National School of Drama.

Aditya penned a sweet note, which read: "Dearest Yami, You were, are, and always will be the most beautiful woman in the world for me! Happy anniversary my Love!"

Yami commented on her hubby's post and wrote: "Lucky girl.... I love you."

Yami and Aditya tied the nuptial knot in June 2021. On May 20, they announced the arrival of their baby son Vedavid. Their child was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya.

On the work front, Yami has 'Dhoom Dhaam' in the pipeline. The actress was last seen in her husband's production movie 'Article 370'. She has also earlier starred in Adtiya's directorial 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

