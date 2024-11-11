Aamir Khan's Next Film with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Fans of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan have been eagerly waiting for his next big-screen outing after the disappointing performance of Laal Singh Chaddha. Meanwhile, renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been making waves with his impressive filmography. In a thrilling development, sources close to the production team reveal that Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to collaborate on a massive project.

The much-anticipated film will be produced by the noted production house, Mythri Movie Makers, which has invested in many big-ticket productions. Rumour mills have it that the three have already met several times over the last few months and decided to join hands for this venture.

While one is left with only mystery about the story and genre of the movie, the music composition has indeed been confirmed to be credited to Anirudh Ravichander. But it is here that production of the project will begin once Lokesh Kanagaraj is free from his commitments with Coolie and Kaithi 2.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be done shooting Sitaare Zameen Par, releasing later next year. Interestingly, Aamir Khan also makes a special appearance in the ongoing film Coolie from the combination of Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Upendra.

Now, this collaboration seems to be a game-changer. Because the movie will be released in different Indian languages on a great scale. There are great excitations for two projects with Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the coming days.

