EFI to host India’s first Para-Dressage World Challenge in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) will host the Para-Dressage World Challenge 2025 in October for the first time at the Modi Equestrian Academy in Meerut (North Zone) and Surge Stables in Bengaluru (South Zone) in October. With a vision to create India’s first-ever representation at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics, the EFI also organised the first-ever FEI-backed Para-Dressage Workshop at the Modi Equestrian Academy in Meerut from January 4-5.

The two-day workshop included a visual presentation, introducing participants to the discipline, followed by a demonstration event showcasing the skills and collaboration essential to para-dressage. Attendees were provided with an in-depth understanding of the discipline, covering its unique requirements, specialised equipment, and the characteristics of horses suited for para-equestrian events—such as suitable experience, calm temperament, and exceptional trainability to adapt to riders’ unique needs.

To enhance the experience, the workshop featured specially trained para-dressage horses, allowing participants to gain firsthand insight.

Para-dressage holds immense significance as the only equestrian category included in the Paralympics, and the EFI aims to build a strong pathway for India to make its mark with talent identification and building experience by hosting multiple para-dressage events across the country.

EFI secretary-general Col. Jaiveer Singh, said, "This workshop was a critical step in advancing inclusivity within Indian equestrian sports, paving the way for India to not only compete but excel on the global stage. By establishing a structured, sustainable ecosystem for para-athletes, we envision regular Indian representation at international events, culminating in the Paralympics.

"With the introduction of para-dressage, we are unlocking a unique opportunity for athletes to make history and bring unparalleled pride to India. This initiative is not just about participation—it’s about creating champions and elevating India’s presence in the world of para-sports."

As para-dressage is officially included in the EFI disciplines effective 2025. The workshop is focused on preparing India for global para-dressage events, including the prestigious Para Dressage World Challenge 2025.

Representatives from 18 equestrian clubs across India participated in the workshop conducted by world-renowned para-dressage coach Clive Milkins. With over 30 years of experience and a track record of coaching Paralympians, including eight-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen, Milkins brought expertise and insights to the participating members, with a particular focus on showcasing and nurturing local Indian talent to raise awareness within the country.

While India achieved a record haul of 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics, the EFI aims to capitalise on the opportunity that para-dressage presents as the only equestrian event at the Paralympics and the second-largest globally after the Olympics.

Having been part of the Games since 1996, para-dressage offers a unique platform for creating history.

