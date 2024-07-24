Telangana tribal girl struggles with IIT fees, grazes goats!

A talented tribal girl named Badavath Madhulatha secured a seat at IIT-Patna after running 824 in JEE under the ST category this year. She is from Rajanna Sircilla village, Telangana, and is seen grazing goats instead of going to college. She stopped her IIT dream and is now grazing goats to support her family. Born into a labourer family, her future is at stake due to uncertainty.

Badavath Madhulatha, who completed her intermediate course at Tribal Welfare Junior College, was admitted to IIT-Patna. Her family is struggling to pay the Rs 3 Lakh hostel fee and other miscellaneous expenses by July 27. Though she was exempt from paying the tuition fee, this other expense became a burden to her.

One of the college teachers stated, "Since the girl belongs to an economically backward family, she is in no position to pay the fee. Forget about the IIT fee; the family can't even afford to send her to a college with a regular degree in the state. If she doesn't get any help, Madhulatha might have to drop out,".

Madhulatha took responsibility for her family as her father fell ill; the government reached her, which gave her hope to achieve her dream of education.



