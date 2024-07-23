Telangana Girl No To ISRO, Bags 52 Lakh Annual Package Job In MNC!

Jul 23, 2024, 14:47 IST
- Sakshi Post

It is commonly believed that securing a job in a top IT company is the path to high salaries. However, Ashritha from Karimnagar, the daughter of a farmer, proved this notion wrong by achieving a high package not only in software but also in hardware. 

Despite her parents' limited knowledge of education and technology, Ashritha landed a job in a multinational company with an annual package of 52 lakh rupees. Her dedication and hard work led to this remarkable success. After her 36th rank in GATE 2022, she said no to ISRO, DRDO, NPCIL, and many other prestigious companies.

