Medical College contract jobs: Interviews on July 25, 2024

The Telangana government recently announced contract job openings at medical colleges. Collector Rahul Raj and Principal Ravindra Kumar stated that applications are invited for 25 professors, 28 associate professors, and 56 assistant professor positions at Medak Government Medical College.

The interviews will take place at Medak Medical College on July 25, 2024. Candidates are advised to attend the interview between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on that day. These positions are contractual.

