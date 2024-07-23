Review of Income Tax Act announced in Union Budget

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a review of the Income Tax Act 1961 in Budget proposals for 2024-25.

“I am now announcing a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The purpose is to make the Act concise, lucid and easy to read and understand. This will reduce disputes and litigation, thereby providing tax certainty to the taxpayers. It will also bring down the demand embroiled in litigation. It is proposed to be completed in six months,” she said in her Budget speech.

“A beginning is being made in the Finance Bill by simplifying the tax regime for charities, TDS rate structure, provisions for reassessment and search provisions and capital gains taxation,” she said.

As per the proposal, the two tax exemption regimes for charities are proposed to be merged into one. The 5 per cent TDS rate on many payments is being merged into the 2 per cent TDS rate and the 20 per cent TDS rate on repurchase of units by mutual funds or UTI is being withdrawn. The TDS rate on e-commerce operators is proposed to be reduced from one to 0.1 per cent.

“Moreover, credit of TCS is proposed to be given in the TDS to be deducted from salary. Further, I propose to decriminalize delay for payment of TDS up to the due date of filing statement for the same. I also plan to provide a standard operating procedure for TDS defaults and simplify and rationalise the compounding guidelines for such defaults,” the Finance Minister said.

