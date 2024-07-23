Telangana Overseas Scholarship: Apply before the last date!

Telangana Government took a great initiative by providing an overseas scholarship for students who are willing to do higher studies abroad.

The Telangana government's Overseas scholarship program is only applicable to minority students facing economic struggles. Telangana students in this category will get the opportunity to take PG and PhD courses abroad. They can study in universities in America, the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Germany, France, Japan, and South Korea.

To be eligible for this scholarship, the student's family income must be at least Rs.5 Lakh annually. Eligible candidates can receive a scholarship up to Rs. 20 Lakhs, and it is only for one member of a family.

The students should complete their graduation with 60% marks and should have GRE/GMAT and any English proficiency test scores.

Last date: August 7, 2024.

Apply link: https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/

Also read TG LAWCET 2024: Counselling schedule released!