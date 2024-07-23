TG LAWCET 2024: Counselling schedule released!

Telangana LAWCET and PG LAWCET 2024 counselling are scheduled from August 5 for PG admissions.

The SET admission committee met on July 12 at the Council of Higher Education's office with the chairman. After the meeting, the counselling schedule was finalised.

According to reports, the notification on the LAWCET counselling will be released on Wednesday. Along with the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Council, Prof. SK Mahmood, Prf V. Venkantramana, Secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, and CET Convenor P. Ramesh Babu were at the council meeting.

Eleven colleges in the state are to be joined, and there are 4,790 seats in three-year law, 2,160 five-year courses, and 990 seats in LLM.

Also read: Telugu Medium in AP government schools? Here are the details!