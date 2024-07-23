Telugu Medium in AP government schools? Here are the details!

Government schools in Andhra Pradesh have seen a rapid decrease in the number of students due to the fear of the removal of English mediums.

Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu has opposed the implementation of English Medium in the past. The Teachers Union also insists on implementing Telugu Medium in government schools. As the Government changed, students and parents faced the dilemma of whether or not the schools would have an English medium. As a result, many students were admitted to private schools.

In the past, the Jagan Government made drastic changes in the equation in a positive way by providing financial support to people experiencing poverty through Amma Vodi. Government schools were equal to private schools, with innovative programs and digital education. Schools in the remote areas were upgraded and gave an opportunity for the girls to continue their education after 10th standard.

Last year, 1.05 Lakh students in 1,350 government schools have now been reduced to 1.2 Lakh students. The report says that the decrease in admissions to government schools is because of the fear of the removal of English mediums in schools.

Also read: Tomorrow is the last date: SSC CLG 2024