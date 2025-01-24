YSRCP demands not to privatize medical colleges: Seediri Appala Raju, Watch Video!

Tadepalli, Jan 24: YSRCP has demanded the coalition government to roll back its decision of privatization of medical colleges to enable better services and more number of seats to students pursuing medical profession.

Speaking to media here on Friday, former minister Seediri Appala Raju said Chandrababu Naidu has a long history of favouring privatization and this time around, he has been giving away medical colleges under PPP model while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in reforms to set up 17 medical colleges, one in each district, which has gained national attention.

Chandrababu Naidu in his entire career as Chief Minister did not bring in a single medical college and the five medical colleges were added by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 2019-24 term which has increased the number of medical seats and also medical services.

The coalition government has said that it cannot start the Pulivendula medical college along with others and rejected the number of seats allocated. In all the state would be losing 2,250 medical seats as the coalition government is going for PPP model for medical colleges. As the five medical colleges slated to begin this academic year at Pulivendula, Markapur, Adoni and Madanapalle were not being taken up the coalition the number seat allocation would coming down.

Even during his earlier terms, he has the dubious distinction of giving permission to 12 of the 18 private medical colleges that were added to the 11 government colleges. The fees structure and the competition in NEET makes the government more responsible to set up more medical colleges and get more seats for the students of the State, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu must be the only person who is going privatization of medical colleges, ports, harbours, roads and even irrigation projects.

Aarogyasri is being given to insurance companies which defeats its very purpose as the companies would place its business ahead of service and claims would be rejected in majority cases.

We demand that privatization of medical colleges should be stopped and all such ventures would be reviewed when we come to power in the next elections, he said adding that Chandrababu Naidu has the history of pursuing privatization, restructuring or disinvestment of industries which was always anti-people decisions.