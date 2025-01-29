YS Jagan congratulates ISRO on its 100th launch: GSLV-F15 / NVS-02 mission

Tadepalli, Jan 29: Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, congratulated ISRO on the phenomenal achievement of its 100th launch from Sriharikota with the success of GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission.

He expressed pride in Andhra Pradesh being home to Sriharikota, the gateway to India’s space missions, and lauded ISRO’s excellence in space technology.

Wishing ISRO continued success in all future endeavors, he hailed this milestone as a testament to India’s growing leadership in space exploration.