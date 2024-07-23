Former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite joins Brazilian club Gremio

Porto Alegre (Brazil), July 23 (IANS) Danish striker Martin Braithwaite has completed a transfer to Brazilian club Gremio after having ended his tenure with Espanyol earlier this month.

The 33-year old is coming off a spectacular season having been the highest goalscorer in LaLiga Hypermotion, Spain’s second division having 22 goals to his name which secured the side’s promotion to the first league.

"Gremio confirmed on Monday that it has reached an agreement to sign Danish striker Martin Braithwaite, 33, who played last season in Europe for Espanyol/ESP. The player will undergo medical examinations and sign his contract with the Tricolor. This will be the first time that a player from Denmark will wear the Grêmio shirt," read the statement released by the club.

The switch from Spain to Brazilian horizons marks a new chapter in the striker's story having played for Danish side, Esbjerg, French outlets Toulouse and Bordeaux, England's Middlesbrough before an extended period in Spain which saw him join Leganés, FC Barcelona, and Espanyol. During the course of his career, he has won the Danish Cup, Spanish Cup, and Spanish league title.

Martin Braithwate’s transfer to FC Barcelona was an interesting one. The side had not signed him during the summer transfer window as they felt contempt with their attacking strength but a serious injury to Ousmane Dembele saw them use a special rule in La Liga which allows La Liga clubs to make moves for injury cover. He spent two seasons with Barcelona before making the switch to Espanyol in 2022.

During his tenure in Spain, Braithwaite played 118 games scoring 25 goals and providing 13 assists.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.