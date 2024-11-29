Telangana Schools Bandh on November 30

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has demanded a statewide bandh in all schools in Telangana on Saturday, November 30. This is due to repeated food poisoning incidents happening at government educational institutions across the state.

In reply, SFI demanded a direct response from the government by ordering the installation of a new Education minister in Telangana while demanding that food safety be addressed at all the hostels, and gurukuls in government schools.

As a reply to the food poisoning cases, the Telangana Government has taken some actions already. They have given the order to form Food Safety Committees that will inspect all the food items at schools, gurukuls and Anganwadis. Chief Secretary Shanthakumari herself has also ordered for those committees.

The government has also instituted a force committee that oversees the safety of food in the welfare hostels. This will be headed by the Food Safety Commissioner, Additional Director, and District Collectors among others. The school, on its part, is to have a Food Safety Committee that will inspect the stores and kitchens before food is prepared.

The Telangana High Court has expressed its ire over the food poisoning incidents and questioned the government's response to the risks posed to the lives of children. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has instructed District Collectors to take immediate action against the individuals responsible.

