November 30 holiday for schools, colleges in Andhra Pradesh

Southwest Bay of Bengal is now preparing for a sharp cyclonic storm, posing potential heavy to very heavy falls along coastal Andhra Pradesh. Due to this threat, schools and colleges of the district have declared an off-day on November 30 to save students and officials from rain.

This cyclonic storm would cross over the coast of Sri Lanka in the next 12 hours and subsequently move northwesterly toward the coast of Andhra Pradesh. Thus heavy to very heavy rains can be envisaged at many places in the coastal districts, such as Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, and West Godavari, between 28 to 30 November.

The Disaster Management Authority has warned of strong winds with speeds of 35-45 mph gusting up to 55 mph in the south coastal region. The fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. People have been cautioned, and farmers have been requested to take necessary precautions for crop protection.

The holiday declaration on November 30 is a sigh of relief to students and parents, as they are worried about their children's safety due to the heavy rainfall warning. The authorities have assured that all the necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety, and the holiday declaration is part of those measures.

