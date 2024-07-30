RBI Recruitment 2024: 94 vacancies, last date inside!

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mumbai, has announced new jobs to recruit Grade B officers. The job invites applicants to fill posts in different branches across India.

The total no.of vacancies: 94

Available post details: Officers in Grade 'B' (DR)–(General)-66, Officers in Grade 'B' (DR)–DEPR- 21, Officers in Grade 'B' (DR)–DSIM-

07.

Eligibility criteria: The age limit is between 21 to 30 years.

Applicants must have a past graduation/PG/MA in a relevant discipline.

Selection Process: Preliminary test, Mains, Interview, document verification and Medical examination.

The application process started online, with the last date being August 16, 2024.

