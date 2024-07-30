Boeing Starliner Update: Sunita William's Return Date to be announced

The latest updates on the Boeing Starliner Spacecraft give hope for Sunita Williams's return.

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore had landed in the space with the International Space Station (ISS). Still, some of the thrusters in the Starliner reaction control system squealed. These thrusters, like small engines, play a significant role in turning spaceships in different directions.

Due to the helium leak, the return of the astronauts has been postponed, and repairs have been made. Some of the engines were ignited and appropriately examined to check their performance. Chloe Mehring, Flight Director, has confirmed that the thrusters were performed with 97.02 per cent accuracy.

The director further clarified that the Helium systems were working fine, and the returning people reviewed these results. The return of the ISS is to be announced after the following review.

