NEET-UG 2024: Counselling starts on August 14, check for more!

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 counselling from August 14. They announced this on their official website, and the counselling registrations will start in the first week of August. Through this counselling, 15% of seats are to be filled by providing opportunities to qualified students.

The MCC conducts the counselling in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy. Qualified students can register for the three rounds, and the third vacancy is for students already registered. Through this counselling, students can choose their path: MBBS, BDS, or BSc Nursing. Candidates should keep themselves updated by checking the official website.

