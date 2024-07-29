AP RGUKT second phase counselling started: Check the last date!

This is the second phase of counselling for IIIT Nuzvid, Idupulapadu, Ongole, Srikakulam, under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has started for 2024-25 admissions.

The first phase of counselling has recently concluded, and the second phase has started. A total of 4,140 seats are available in these 4 IITs, of which 3396 admissions have been completed. The remaining 744 seats will be filled through this second round of counselling. The authorities provided the online website registrations for these 4 IIITs until July 30.



Also read: 44,228 vacancies in the Postal Department: Last date, August 5