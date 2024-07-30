Will Smith, Martin Lawrence celebrate as 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' touches milestone in Saudi Arabia

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s latest release, 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die', has become the ‘biggest movie of all time’ in Saudi Arabia.

Smith took to Instagram and shared numerous pictures and videos where he and Lawrence are seen interacting with fans at the film's premiere, which was released in June.

In one clip, Smith is seen addressing the audience in the theatre.

He is heard saying: "That was spectacular. We have come, we have made history with the first-ever Hollywood premiere in Saudi Arabia. The Bad Boys have come and delivered. This is amazing.”

Smith captioned the post: "Woooowww!!! @badboys Ride or Die just became the biggest movie of ALL TIME in Saudi Arabia. Shukran Lakum.”

'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' is a buddy cop action comedy directed by Adil and Bilall.

The film is the fourth part of the 'Bad Boys' series and is the sequel to 2020’s 'Bad Boys for Life'.

The first instalment was released in 1995 and was directed by Michael Bay.

Stars including DJ Khaled, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez, Jacob Scipio, and John Salley return from previous instalments.

'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' follows Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as they attempt to clear the name of their late captain, Conrad Howard, after he is falsely accused of conspiracy.

