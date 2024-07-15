PJTSAU Admissions 2024: Notifications Released

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) released the notification on Saturday for admissions into various courses such as Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Horticulture, and Food Technology. Admissions will be based on the ranks obtained in the Telangana EAMCET-2024 (Medical and Agriculture) by students who studied BiPC. The Veterinary Science course duration is five and a half years, while the duration for other courses is four years.

Colleges and Seats

There are eight Agriculture colleges located in Rajendranagar (Hyderabad), Polasa (Jagityal district), Aswaraopet (Bhadradri Kothagudem district), Palem (Nagarkurnool district), Warangal Urban district, between Siricilla and Siddipet, Adilabad, and Thornala (Siddipet district) with a total of 615 seats.

Additionally, there are 227 self-financed (payment) seats. B.Sc. (Veterinary) colleges are in Rajendranagar (Hyderabad), Korutla (Jagityal district), and Mamnoor (Warangal Urban district) with 184 seats.

Other Course Details

B.F.Sc. (Fisheries) Colleges: 28 seats in Pebberu (Wanaparthy district) and 11 seats in Muthukur (Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh) reserved for Telangana students.

B.Sc. (Horticulture) Colleges: Rajendranagar (Hyderabad), Mojarla (Wanaparthy district), and Malyal (Mahabubabad district) with 200 seats, plus 34 additional payment seats.

B.Sc. (Community Science) College: Saifabad (Hyderabad) with 38 seats, plus 5 additional payment seats.

B.Tech. Food Technology College: Rudrur (Nizamabad district) with 25 seats, plus 5 additional payment seats.

All courses, including payment seats, will be filled based on Telangana EAMCET ranks.

Important Dates

Online Application Fee: ₹1,800 for OC and BC candidates, ₹900 for SC and ST candidates.

Course Fees: ₹46,550 for Agriculture, Community Science, and Food Technology; ₹63,260 for Veterinary courses; ₹48,130 for Fisheries courses; and ₹46,710 for Horticulture courses.

Payment Seats: ₹10 lakh for Agriculture, ₹9 lakh for Horticulture. Special counseling will be conducted for payment seats.

Last Date for Application Fee Payment: August 17

Last Date for Online Applications: August 18

Eligibility

Age: General candidates must be 17 years old by December 31, 2023, and not exceed 22 years. SC/ST candidates can be up to 25 years old, and PH candidates up to 27 years old. For the Veterinary course, general candidates must be between 17-25 years, and BC/SC/ST/PH candidates up to 30 years old.

Reservations: 25% of seats in Veterinary colleges and 40% of seats in Agriculture and Horticulture courses are reserved for children of farmers with at least one acre of agricultural land. This land must be in the name of the student or their parents. Students must have studied in non-municipal (rural) areas for at least four years up to intermediate.

B.Sc. Community Science: 40% of seats reserved for students from rural areas.

For more details, visit https://www.pjtsau.edu.in/admission.html