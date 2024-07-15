Paris Olympics: 'Not going to underestimate any team, target is to change colour of the medal', says Manpreet Singh

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Indian hockey team midfielder and former captain Manpreet Singh is determined to win their second consecutive Olympic medal in Paris and also make sure that it is better than Tokyo's historic bronze medal finish.

Ahead of their ultimate battle in Paris, Manpreet spoke with IANS about the team's preparations, their recent form and his role in the team during the quadrennial event.

IANS: What are the key areas that the team has worked on in the national camp ahead of the Olympics?

Manpreet: We're focusing on making our defense strong. Our coach also feels that if our defense is strong, we can beat any team. Second, when we're in the opponent's circle, how to convert the 50-50 chance in goal. We've strong drag-flickers, so we need to get the outcome when we enter the circle. Our aim is to get either shot on goal, penalty corner or corner.

IANS: The team has recently come from a FIH Pro League London leg outings where we got mixed results. How was your experience of the tour and what were your learnings?

Manpreet: It was a great experience on the Europe tour. We played against the good teams and we will be facing them again in the Olympics. The matches were good as we had to try new things on the pitch with the squad. Due to the Olympic year, we had to give each player a chance to show their skills to earn a spot in the team. The results were mixed, sometimes we won and also had draws. We've learned a lot and will carry the things that benefited us. We are also improving on areas where we lacked there.

IANS: India has been drawn in Pool B for the Paris 2024 Olympics, alongside reigning champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, Ireland and New Zealand. India lost both their matches against Belgium in the Pro League, will it impact us in the Olympics?

Manpreet: Losing against Belgium in the Pro League will not impact us in the Olympics as we've beaten them many times in the past. The Olympics is a different platform and every team will give their best. In the Pro League, we're trying new things. In the Australia tour, the results were not good but we learned a lot and are constantly working on those things. As we play against them in the Olympics, we don't want to leave anything where we've not worked on. We've analysed a lot of data to list out things we need to improve and marked players (in defense) we have to pay extra attention to.

IANS: After the historic finish at Tokyo, how much has the team improved and is ready to aim for gold in Paris?

Manpreet: Our target is to change the colour of the medal. That is our big goal but it needs small-small steps to achieve it. We need to focus on recovery and we're not underestimating any team as hockey has changed a lot. Last time too, we didn't underestimate any team and gave our best in each game. We will continue on that approach and treat each team equally. We have Ireland and New Zealand in our pool but we can't underestimate them. Ireland recently defeated Belgium in both games while New Zealand defeated us in the World Cup. If we give our best, we can change the colour of the medal.

IANS: As a midfielder, how crucial will be your role in India's campaign in the Olympics?

Manpreet: Mid-fielders are the backbone of the team. We have to be equally involved in defense and in attack. Our main objective is to give assistance to strikers as much as we can so that they can create a good opportunity.

IANS: Looking back at the 2023 World Cup, what was your biggest learning after the disappointing exit?

Manpreet: We didn't play up to our level against New Zealand in the World Cup. We lacked under pressure in front of home ground and it was a learning point for all of us. It was disappointing but we came back strong. In the Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games, we showed the results.

IANS: PR Sreejesh had expressed he would decide on his future after the Olympics, have there been any talks in the team to give him a memorable retirement with a gold finish in Paris?

Manpreet: I'm not sure about his retirement from the game. We will do our best to change the colour of that Olympic medal. As players, we don't know whether we will play next Olympics or not. Our goal is to make it memorable for all of us.

IANS: As an ASICS athlete, how did their training gear and support help you up your overall game in 2023?

Manpreet: When you have good gear, it helps you to hold a firm grip on the turf. If I talk about ASICS, their shoes help me in running and on the ground too.

