Good News for Unemployed: Another DSC with 6,000 Posts Soon

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka told the unemployed students and aspirants of the state good news. In a meeting with the media on Sunday, the Deputy CM stated that there will be another DSC organized by the government with 5000 to 6000 posts soon.

Bhatti Vikramarka further stated that there will be more damage to the state and the aspirants with unemployment if TS DSC is delayed more. He criticized the previous BRS government for the paper leakages and cancellations. He asked the unemployed aspirants to take the DSC exam. The Deputy CM confirmed that there will be approximately 5000 to 6000 posts to be released soon. This time, nearly 2,00,000 candidates have already downloaded the exam hall tickets, he added.

He described how the government hoped for the aspirants to get jobs and settle well, and he gave hope to the unemployed to not worry. He added that the government wants the future and ensures that jobs are provided in the state. Telangana state was given for development, and all the state resources should be utilized within the state. For the development and future, the Congress government had appointed 30,000 people already.

He criticized the BRS government for not conducting the Group-1 examination or taking up any appointments. As the Congress government came into power, the Group-1 exam was cleared, and deserving candidates were appointed.

The previous government announced the examinations but delayed them during the elections. But he praised the present government for notifying the 11000 job posts along with additional jobs. As soon as they came into power, it was confirmed that 16,000 posts were vacant in the education system. To speed up the growth of the education system, the Congress government is focusing on completing the DSC soon, he stated.

Also read: Educational Loan Camp in Hyderabad: Don't miss out!