Watch: Lady Officer Shanti Breaks Down, Slams ABN and Yellow Media for Fake News

After an intentional negative campaign by yellow media, Endowments Department Assistant Commissioner Shanti breaks down and appears in front of the media. Full of tears, Shanti clarified that there is no truth in yellow media reports of an "illegal affair" with Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy who is 30-years elder to her. She tearfully claimed that she was targeted because she is a tribal woman. She expressed her anguish, stating that she was suspended out of malice.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner Shanti said, "I married Madan Mohan in 2013 while I was studying law. We got married while both of us were still students. In 2015, we had twin children. Madan Mohan abused me a lot. In 2016, we got divorced and separated. In 2019, Madan Mohan went to the US. I continued to practice as a lawyer and joined government service.

"I was targeted because I am a tribal woman. Andhra Jyothi reported that I earned 100 crores. Madan Mohan is demanding 75 crores from me. I was suspended out of malice because I am a tribal woman. Did they not remember the elder's age while writing false news? How can they make accusations against a respectable person in society? They wrote whatever they wanted without even taking my explanation. This is definitely character assassination," she said, becoming very emotional.