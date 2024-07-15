Police team attacked, shot at while attempting to nab cheat in Bengal

Kolkata, July 15 (IANS) A West Bengal Police team was attacked and shot at while attempting to arrest a man accused of selling fake gold at Kultali in South 24 Parganas District on Monday.

However, fortunately the bullet that was shot at the cops missed the target and no policeman was injured.

The police have detained two women in connection with the attack on the raiding team.

District police sources said that a team of cops reached the residence of Saddam Lashkar to arrest him on the basis of a complaint.

As the police vehicle reached his residence, the family members of the accused along with some local anti-social elements attacked the police team.

One person even fired a bullet at the police team, which fortunately missed the target.

Following the incident there was a scuffle between the cops and the anti-social elements. In the ensuing melee Saddam Lashkar escaped from the area.

Police have launched a massive search operation to track him.

West Bengal has been in the news for quite some time for attacks on the investigating officials by crowds.

In January this year, an ED team and the accompanying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel were attacked by the local people while attempting to raid the residence of local strongman and Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District.

In April this year, a NIA team was attacked after they reached Bhapatinagar in East Midnapore District to investigate an explosion that took place in December 2022 killing three persons.

