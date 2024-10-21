October 22: Holiday for Schools, Colleges in Bengaluru

Heavy rains disturb Bengaluru. The government has declared a holiday for all the schools in the city on October 21, 2024, to make students safe. An orange alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the city.

A holiday has been declared at all Anganwadi centres and private and aided primary and high schools due to heavy rains in the city for precautions that could save the students. However, PU degree colleges, engineering colleges and ITIs will remain open today, with instructions to inspect building conditions and not to use weak or dilapidated areas.

According to reports, the government will declare a holiday for schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in case the heavy rains continue till tomorrow. The public has been asked to stay indoors, close all windows and doors, and not to travel unless unavoidable. Motorists have also been asked to ply by alternative routes due to waterlogging in parts of Bannerghatta Road, Jayanagar, Hosur Road, and Madiwala.

