October 16: Holiday for schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu!

Tamil Nadu gets ready for heavy rainfalls with the start of the North-East monsoon as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert in several districts. So far, there is no news regarding the school holidays tomorrow, October 16, 2024, but students and parents are holding their breaths.

About 11 districts like Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Viluppuram, and Chennai have been put on an orange alert tomorrow indicating an extra opportunity for schools to be closed.

Tiruppattar, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ranipettai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Thanjavur are under orange alert; hence school will be closed only in case the situation aggravates. Holidays for the schools will be declared by the Tamil Nadu government itself according to the situation. Holidays have been declared in the past due to heavy rainfall.

The latest news on school holidays in Tamil Nadu due to rain can be checked by the students and the parents. They keep an eye on official announcements and local news while waiting for confirmation.

