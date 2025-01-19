Pongal Holidays Extended? Heavy Rainfall, Check Tamil Nadu School Reopening Details

Chennai: Despite the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, rains continue to affect Tamil Nadu. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi. Light to moderate rains are expected in Chennai and nearby areas in the next 48 hours. An atmospheric lower-level circulation over the southwestern Bay of Bengal is causing these rains.

Today, the region experienced a heavy downpour, with rainfall affecting many parts of Tamil Nadu. The weather department has predicted moderate rainfall in districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Madurai, and several others. In total, 30 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain.

With schools in Tamil Nadu having enjoyed extended Pongal holidays until January 19, 2025, parents and students are now wondering if educational institutions will reopen as scheduled on January 20, 2025. Due to the ongoing heavy rains, school authorities may decide to extend the holiday period. However, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding school reopenings, and the public is advised to stay updated for the latest announcements.