Kejriwal 'attack': BJP says 'sympathy stunt,' Cong claims 'distraction' from main issues

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The political discourse in Delhi has intensified ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging an attempt on its leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's life.

The opposition, including the BJP and Congress, has dismissed the allegations as baseless, accusing AAP of manufacturing controversies to gain public 'sympathy'.

AAP claimed that Kejriwal's car was attacked with a stone in the Gole Market area during his campaign, which the BJP and Delhi Police have categorically denied. The BJP countered that Kejriwal's car injured two youngsters who were questioning him about development issues.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticised Kejriwal, stating, "Instead of addressing voter concerns, he is resorting to undemocratic behaviour. His actions mark a dark day for democracy."

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged a conspiracy involving BJP and Delhi Police to assassinate Kejriwal before the elections. AAP leader Atishi shared photos of alleged criminals present at BJP's campaign rally, demanding action against them.

The Congress dismissed both AAP and BJP's claims as distractions from election issues.

Speaking to IANS, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit condemned the violence but reminded Kejriwal of his past actions, stating, "The culture of street protests and disruptions he initiated has led to this environment. Both AAP and BJP are responsible for the chaos in Delhi."

Senior Congress leader Udit Raj slammed Kejriwal's polarising image, noting, "The numerous incidents against him highlight the public's discontent. However, violence has no place in a democracy."

Union Minister Tokhan Sahu labelled Kejriwal a "liar," accusing him of fabricating the incident to "stage sympathy stunt."

He asserted that the BJP would secure victory in Delhi, citing public frustration with AAP's alleged corruption in liquor policies and Yamuna cleaning projects.

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma presented video evidence refuting AAP's claims of an attack. He accused AAP of orchestrating the incident to divert attention from its failures, adding that the party has not apologised to the injured youths involved in the alleged car incident.

Ajay Mahawar, a BJP candidate from Ghonda, echoed similar sentiments, predicting AAP's defeat.

"Kejriwal's statements reflect desperation. His government is on its way out," he said.

The escalating war of words comes as Delhi voters prepare to elect 70 legislators on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

The BJP is pushing for a "double-engine government," while AAP seeks to retain its stronghold in the capital amidst allegations of corruption and governance lapses.

As the election date approaches, both parties are sharpening their attacks, leaving voters to sift through claims and counterclaims in their decision-making process.

