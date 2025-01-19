Sajid, Abrar spin Pakistan to 127-run win over West Indies in first Test

Multan, Jan 19 (IANS) Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed wreaked havoc with the ball taking nine wickets combined for 77 runs to help Pakistan defend the 251-run target as the hosts took a 1-0 lead over the West Indies here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Similar to their first innings collapse of 137/10 in 25.2 overs, the West Indies were bowled out for 123 in 36.3 overs in the second innings, falling 128 runs short of the target. Only No. 5 batter Alick Athanaze managed a substantial score as he collected 55 runs off 68 balls, hitting seven fours.

Sajid, who also completed 50 Test wickets during the second innings, returned with the figures of 5-50 to take his match tally of wickets to nine, while Abrar chipped in with 4-27 in 11.3 overs. It was Sajid’s fourth Test five-for.

West Indies gave away their first four wickets to Sajid as they were reduced to 37-4 in 12.5 overs. Athanaze stuck around for a 41-run sixth-wicket stand with Tevin Imlach and a resisting 28-run stand with Kevin Sinclair for the seventh wicket.

After Imlach’s departure at the score of 95, the West Indies could only add 28 runs for the last four wickets. Noman Ali, who dismissed five batters in the first innings, picked up one wicket in the second outing.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan continued from their overnight score of 109-3 and were bundled out for 157 in 46.4 overs. Jomel Warrican finished with figures of 7-32 in 18 overs and a match tally of 10 wickets for the West Indies.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan 230 and 157 all out, 46.4 overs (Shan Masood 52, Mohammad Huraira 29; Jomel Warrican 7-32) beat West Indies 137 and 123 all out, 36.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 55; Sajid Khan 5-50, Abrar Ahmed 4-27) by 127 runs.

