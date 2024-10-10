October 11 - October 13: Dussehra holidays for schools declared here!

Rajasthan is gearing up to celebrate Dussehra with great enthusiasm, and the state government has announced a long weekend holiday from October 11 to 13, 2024. Due to Durgashtami and Dussehra, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will be shut on the 11th and 12th of October, 2024. With October 13 being a Sunday, this extended break will provide a perfect opportunity for students and families to relax and recharge.

Government offices and banks will also observe a holiday from Friday, October 11, to Sunday, October 13, 2024. Banking services will resume on Monday, October 14, 2024. Students and parents are advised to contact the concerned school authorities for correct information regarding reopening. Dussehra is considerably celebrated all over Rajasthan, and this recess will facilitate people's celebration and participation in rituals and ceremonies on this great Hindu occasion.

