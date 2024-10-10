Big B on Ratan Tata’s demise: An era has just passed away

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the demise of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9.

Big B took to his Instagram, and shared an old picture of himself with the legend. In the picture, Big B can be seen escorting Ratan Tata. Big B was also present at the NCPA lawns in the city to pay tributes to the departed soul.

The actor wrote in the caption, “An era has just passed away, his humility, his great resolve, his vision and his determination to accomplish the very best for the Nation, ever a pride. It was my greatest honour to have had an opportunity and privilege to work together towards common humanitarian causes. A very sad day. My prayers”.

Ratan Tata and Big B worked together on the film ‘Aetbaar’ which remains the only film venture of Ratan Tata. In 2004, Ratan Tata made his foray into filmmaking, as a financier. The film also starred John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu. The film, an adaptation of the 1996 Hollywood thriller ‘Fear’, was produced under the banner of Tata BSS. The film explored the themes of obsession and familial relationships, exploring the dark side of romantic fixation.

Earlier in the day, members of the Hindi film fraternity expressed their condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata.

Ajay Devgn took to X and wrote, “The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir”.

Akshay Kumar bid him farewell with an emotional note: “The world bids farewell to a man who built more than just an empire. Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata. His legacy of kindness, innovation, and leadership will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, a true legend. Om Shanti”.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication to everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir”.

