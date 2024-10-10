Maha cabinet approves land allotment for govt employee colony, Dharavi redevelopment

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday approved the allotment of land for the construction of homes for government employees currently housed at Bandra East government colony in northwest Mumbai, and also for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

Built in 1959, the government colony houses 4,782 flats for class 1, 2, 3 and 4 state government employees. As per old records, the colony was spread over 125 acres, but around 35 acres were under encroachment.

The Chief Minister had recently ordered an evaluation of the potential of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) area at Bandra East government colony.

The evaluation will consider the capacity of the SRA, technical aspects, and the funnel zone before a decision is taken on its redevelopment. Additionally, plans include vacating dangerous buildings, completing construction on under-construction buildings, and allocating land for a new Bombay High Court complex.

The cabinet cleared land for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project in Borivali in north Mumbai. Earlier, the state cabinet approved an allotment of 255 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai to develop houses for slum rehabilitation projects affected people. The Dharavi Redevelopment Project was assigned the job of constructing these affordable homes.

Further, the cabinet on Thursday cleared the irrigation projects at Savner, Kankavali, Rajapur, Ambernath, Jihe Kathapur, and Latur. It also approved the establishment of separate corporations for journalists and newspaper vendors.

The cabinet gave the nod to amend the Maharashtra Public Libraries Act, New College of Social Work on a permanent unaided basis, three new private universities and Anganwadi centres to start nursery schools.

The cabinet approved extending the period for holding the election of the Zilla Parishad Chairman, Vice Chairman and the Gram Panchayat Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

Further, the cabinet has approved an increase in the share capital of Maulana Azad Corporation, the establishment of Corporations for Tailor, Gawli, Ladsakhiya Vani-Vani, Blacksmith, Nath Panthiya Society and the land of Agriculture Corporation in Rahata Taluka in Ahilyanagari district for the playground.

The cabinet approved additional funds for Balasaheb Thackeray Turmeric Research Center and Balasaheb Thackeray African Safari Project at Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur.

