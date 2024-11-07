November 8: Holiday for schools, colleges in these states

Schools and colleges have declared November 8, 2024, a holiday as it is the day of Chhath Puja celebration. This is a major festival among Indians as it commemorates the day in various parts of India, mainly on the eastern side of the country. It is an event that lasts for four days, honouring the god of the sun, Surya, celebrated enthusiastically and with much fervour. The festival has a highly rigorous ritual and tradition, such as fasting, worshipping, and praying to the sun god.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi has declared 8 November a public holiday so that the people of Purvanchal can celebrate Chhath Puja with greater fervour. All government offices, schools and colleges in Delhi will remain closed on that day so that citizens may also join the celebrations without any restraint. It will bring big relief to students and working professionals whose daily routines would have clashed otherwise.

For instance, apart from Delhi, other states have declared holidays for schools and colleges on November 8. Bihar said it will have four-day holidays from November 7 to 10 for Chhath Puja. All schools and colleges in the state will remain shut during the period to enable students and staff to celebrate Chhath Puja. In Jharkhand, it has also declared November 8 as a restricted holiday for central government employees. All schools and colleges will also be shut.

Though no official announcement has yet been made by the state government in Uttar Pradesh, most schools and colleges will continue to remain shut on November 8. An official declaration from the state government is also awaited shortly, but the educational institutions are already preparing for the holiday.

On November 8, it's the Wangala Festival in Meghalaya, a post-harvest festival when the people come together to give thanks to the sun god of fertility. It's an important festival for the Garo community in Meghalaya and is done with traditional dances, music, and feasting.

