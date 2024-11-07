November 8: Holiday for schools or not?

November 8, 2024, is a grand celebration day with various festivals and holidays across India. It is not a state holiday, but a group of states and communities have scheduled holidays on this day.

The Delhi Chief Minister has declared November 8 as a public holiday for the celebrations of Chhath Puja to enable the Purvanchal community to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. All the government departments in Delhi will remain closed on November 8.

The state of Bihar has declared November 7-10 as a four-day school holiday, while November 8 is going to be an important day of Chhath Puja. Likewise, the state of Jharkhand has declared November 8 as a restricted holiday for central government employees.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will, therefore, remain shut on 8 November, even though no formal declaration has been made by the Government yet. Banks will remain closed on 8 November in Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, and West Bengal because of Chhath Puja.

A post-harvest celebration: On 8 November, the Wangala Festival is celebrated in Meghalaya, where people come together to thank the sun god of fertility. The occasions are meant to be a feast and drinking affair with merriment among friends and family accompanied by traditional dances and music.

Other holidays in November include :

Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15, Kartik Purnima on November 15 and Kanakadasa Jayanti on November 18.

Also read: Why Kamala Harris Lost So Badly to Trump: Key Reasons Explained!