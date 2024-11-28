November 28 holiday for schools in Ranchi

Ranchi's schools will remain closed today, Thursday, November 28, 2024, due to the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren's government. Thousands of people from all over the state will attend the ceremony scheduled at Morabadi Ground, which might cause traffic jams in the city.

According to officials, the chief minister and his cabinet ministers will take the oath at 4 p.m., with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administering the oath of office and secrecy. The event is likely to be attended by top political leaders and dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA bloc.

All the schools in Ranchi will remain closed tomorrow as the district education officer, Ranchi has issued a circular announcing holidays for all schools there, as she fears heavy traffic and huge crowds may put the students in trouble tomorrow.

Hemant Soren is all set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, an important political event in the state. The function is likely to be a grand affair, with elaborate arrangements in place to accommodate the large number of visitors.

