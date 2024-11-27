November 28 - 30: Holidays for schools, colleges in Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department has confirmed that a cyclone is heading towards Andhra Pradesh, and its effects will be felt on November 28, 29, and 30. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the affected areas.

The government has already ordered the schools in the rain-affected districts to shut down for this period. The Bay of Bengal has already started experiencing winds as strong as 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. As it gains power, the risk of storms and heavy rains will worsen.

Authorities have warned that travelling to school during such conditions could be hazardous for students. The cyclone's arrival coincides with the holiday season, as schools and colleges will be closed from Thursday, November 28, through Saturday, November 30.

The IMD has also issued a precautionary advisory for fishermen, asking them not to venture into the sea, and for farmers involved in rice harvesting to take necessary precautions.

With the cyclone predicted to bring heavy rains and strong winds, authorities are taking all precautions to ensure that people are safe. People are therefore advised to stay indoors and only move out if necessary.

