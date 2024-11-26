Neha Byadwal, IAS Officer: Success Story of Cracking UPSC at 24

In today’s fast-paced digital world, it’s hard to imagine a day without our mobile phones and social media. While these innovations in technology have brought us closer, they can also serve as distractions, diverting our focus from important goals. Many individuals struggle to stay on track with their career and life ambitions because of this constant pull. But Neha Byadwal, a determined Civil Services aspirant, made a bold decision to break free from these distractions and change her fate.

Neha’s journey began in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where she was born and raised. She moved around frequently due to her father’s government job, completing her schooling in Jaipur and high school in Bhopal. Neha’s father, Sharavan Kumar, a senior income tax officer, played a pivotal role in inspiring her to pursue a career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). A university topper, Neha was determined to clear the UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of the most challenging exams in the country.

However, Neha faced setbacks, failing to clear the UPSC exam in her first three attempts. But instead of giving up, she chose a radical path to success. Then, she decided to cut herself off from social media and her mobile phone completely for three years. Neha knew that her distractions were hindering her focus, and she made the tough decision to distance herself from family, friends, social gatherings, and digital platforms.

For the next three years, Neha focused solely on her preparation, enduring a rollercoaster of highs and lows along the way. Her unwavering dedication finally paid off in 2021, when she achieved an impressive All India Rank of 569 in her fourth attempt. At just 24 years old, Neha proved that hard work and sacrifice truly do lead to success. She scored a total of 960 marks, including 151 marks in the interview.

Neha Byadwal’s success story didn’t just inspire those who knew her; it made her a sensation on social media, where she now has over 28,000 followers on Instagram. Her journey serves as a powerful reminder that with determination, discipline, and the courage to make tough decisions, even the most daunting challenges can be overcome.

