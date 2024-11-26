Samantha on Divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Trolls, Lies

Samantha recently addressed the societal challenges women face, particularly in patriarchal contexts, where relationship struggles often result in intense scrutiny. She acknowledged the disproportionate judgment and shaming women face, both online and offline. "Unfortunately, we live in a society that’s inherently patriarchal, where any issue in a woman’s life tends to attract more judgment. I’m not saying men don’t face this, but women, in particular, are often subject to harsher criticism," she shared.

The actress reflected on the false narratives surrounding her during her divorce and the resulting online abuse. Despite the overwhelming desire to correct the record, Samantha chose to remain silent. “There were so many untruths being spread about me, and many times I wanted to step forward and clear the air,” she admitted. However, she ultimately resisted the urge to defend herself publicly, recognizing that responding might only lead to temporary validation from people who could quickly turn against her.

Instead, Samantha focused on finding peace within herself. “I had to ask myself: does it matter if strangers believe the lies? What matters is that my friends and family know the truth. If people choose to believe the rumors, that's on them,” she explained.

Reflecting on her journey, Samantha revealed that her need for validation has always been central to her struggles. However, she has now learned to embrace herself without depending on public approval. “All my life I wanted to be loved and validated. I’ve come to accept that I don’t need everyone’s approval. So, if people believe what they want to believe, it’s okay,” she shared with confidence.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, is moving forward in his personal life. After their divorce, Chaitanya is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple, who got engaged in August, will tie the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. They had been dating for two years before making their relationship official after their engagement. Fans have frequently spotted the couple on vacations, sparking much speculation about their romance.

