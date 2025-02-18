UPSC Civils Prelims 2025: Last Date to Apply, Corrections, and Other Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) closes the applications for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CS(P)-2025) today. Even the Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination applications will be closed for candidates after today. The application correction window will open on the 19th of February and closes on the 25th.

How to Apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination 2025:

Go to the official UPSC website - upsconline.gov.in Click on the Civil Services Prelims 2025 link Create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile Using the OTR credentials, fill out the application form Pay the application fee, submit the form, and take a printout for future use.

What is the application fee for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination?

For General/OBC candidates: Rs.100 Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Exempted

Payment must be made online. A total of 979 vacancies will be filled this year and candidates can visit the website for further details around the same.

The Civil Services examination consists of two stages:

Preliminary examination Main Examination

The preliminary exam has 2 papers, each carrying 200 marks. It will be an objective type test with MCQs and the total examination time is 4 hours (2 hours per paper). General Studies paper-2 is qualifying, with a minimum of 33% required. There is negative marking involved as well with 1/3rd of the marks deducted per incorrect answer.