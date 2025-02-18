Our vision is to make India a 'water secure nation' by 2047: Union Minister

Jaipur, Feb 18 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil said on Tuesday that the Union government is committed to making India a 'water-secure nation' by 2047.

He also cited Prime Minister Modi’s focus on sanitation, which led to the construction of 12 crore toilets, benefiting 60 crore people and significantly reducing waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea.

“Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 15 crore households now have access to clean drinking water, and 25 lakh women have been trained in water purity testing. The Union government is committed to making India a water-secure nation by 2047,” said the minister while addressing the second All India Conference of State Water Ministers in Udaipur.

He added that the ‘Catch the Rain’ initiative, aimed at promoting rainwater harvesting, has also gained momentum, with migrants contributing to the construction of recharge wells in villages.

Patil announced that Rajasthan would receive an increased water supply under the revised PKC Link Project, ensuring significant future benefits.

He also emphasised the importance of a prompt agreement between Rajasthan and Haryana under the Yamuna Water Accord to facilitate surplus water transfer to Rajasthan.

He called upon stakeholders to pledge their commitment to making India water-secure by 2047, ensuring access to clean drinking water, relieving farmers from water crises, and revitalising rivers and reservoirs.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised the need for India to achieve water self-sufficiency through comprehensive water conservation strategies.

He underscored that ensuring a secure and prosperous future for upcoming generations requires a well-structured roadmap, incorporating key aspects such as agricultural and urban water management along with technological advancements.

Sharma expressed gratitude to the Union Jal Shakti Minister for organising this event, highlighting it as a testament to cooperative federalism.

He noted that while water remains a state subject under the constitutional framework, the dedicated efforts of the Prime Minister have transformed it into a collaborative endeavour among states.

Sharma emphasised that water self-reliance is a crucial pillar in realising the vision of a developed India by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He praised the Prime Minister’s extensive efforts through the Jal Jeevan Mission, which has successfully provided tap water to millions of households across the country, including Rajasthan. The state government is actively working to extend these benefits to the remaining families.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi highlighted the state’s responsibility in managing major rivers such as the Mahanadi, Godavari, Narmada, and Brahmaputra.

He stressed Odisha’s focus on flood control and water conservation to address uneven rainfall distribution, with women’s self-help groups playing a key role in groundwater recharge.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha noted that with 70 per cent of the state covered in forests and a majority of the population reliant on agriculture, enhancing irrigation infrastructure is critical to boosting productivity and farmer incomes.

“Given the limited water storage capacity, Tripura is prioritising rainwater conservation structures and small irrigation dams,” he said.

The conference also featured insights from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Saw, and Union Water Resources Secretary Debashree Mukherjee. During the event, the Chief Minister participated in the Jal Kalash ceremony and contributed to the monograph Water Heritage Site of Nari Shakti Se Jal Shakti, underscoring the role of women in water conservation efforts.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Union Jal Shakti Minister paid floral tribute to the statue of Maharana Pratap at Maharana Pratap Gaurav Kendra. He also launched the borewell program under Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari under the Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi campaign.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.