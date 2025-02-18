DMK practising 'modern untouchability' by opposing trilingual education policy: MoS L. Murugan

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan, has accused the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu of practising “modern untouchability” by opposing the central government’s trilingual education policy.

Addressing reporters in Chennai on Sunday, Murugan criticised the state government for allegedly denying students of government-run schools the opportunity to study a third language -- a choice available to students in CBSE schools. The minister questioned how the DMK government could refuse to implement the trilingual policy while CBSE schools in the state allow students to learn a third language alongside Tamil and English.

He argued that this policy decision creates an educational divide, depriving students in government schools of the same opportunities available to those in central syllabus institutions. “This is nothing but modern untouchability. While students in CBSE schools have the right to learn a third language, Tamil Nadu’s government school students are being denied this right. This is an act of discrimination,” Murugan asserted.

The Union minister further accused the DMK of using language as a political tool, alleging that the party prioritises its ideological stance over students’ educational progress. He claimed that while the DMK does not hesitate to use multiple languages for business and personal gains, it deliberately restricts linguistic learning in state-run schools.

The minister clarified that the central government’s trilingual policy, introduced as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is not being imposed on anyone. He emphasised that the policy was formulated after extensive consultations with education experts and stakeholders, to improve students’ global competitiveness.

“Students have the freedom to choose any language as their third language -- whether it be Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, or any other language. No language will be forced upon anyone,” he reassured. Murugan also pointed out that the policy allows students in other parts of the country to select Tamil as their third language if they wish, ensuring linguistic inclusivity nationwide.

Referring to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent remarks, the Union minister accused the DMK of misleading the people on the National Education Policy. He criticised Stalin’s claim that Tamil Nadu would not tolerate the “brash blackmail” of linking central funds to the implementation of the three-language policy.

“The people of Tamil Nadu want to learn and progress. The DMK cannot keep using the same outdated language politics from the 1960s to mislead the public,” he said. Murugan also pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to implement the centrally sponsored PM SHRI initiative, which aims to develop schools run by the central and state governments, union territories, and local bodies to create an inclusive and equitable education system. However, he accused the DMK of backtracking after signing the agreement, further questioning the state’s commitment to educational development.

The DMK government has consistently opposed the central government’s trilingual policy, arguing that it would impose Hindi on Tamil-speaking students. The ongoing debate highlights the deep-rooted language politics in Tamil Nadu, where the DMK has historically resisted any attempt to introduce Hindi in the state’s education system. As the dispute continues, the political battle over language policy remains a contentious issue, influencing both state and national politics.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.