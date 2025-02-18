Holiday for Banks on February 19, Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti or Not?

Bank customers in Maharashtra should note that February 19, 2025, will be a holiday due to the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, other states will operate as usual, and customers can continue their banking tasks without any issues.

Other Bank Holidays in February 2025:

Bank Holiday on February 20

On February 20, 2025, banks will be closed in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh for Statehood Day. Customers in these states should plan accordingly.

Mahashivratri Holiday on February 26

Another significant holiday in February is Mahashivratri, which falls on February 26, 2025. Banks will be closed in several states, including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, and more. This holiday is celebrated widely across India, and affected customers should be aware of local closures.

Other Bank Holidays

February 22, 2025: Fourth Saturday (National Holiday for all)

February 23, 2025: Sunday (Weekend Holiday for all)

February 28, 2025: Losar (Holiday in Gangtok)