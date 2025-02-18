Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor wrap up Kerala schedule of ‘Param Sundari’

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) The upcoming movie ‘Param Sundari’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up its Kerala schedule.

On Tuesday, Sid took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture from the wrap up with the cast and crew.

He wrote on the picture, “Wrapped up an incredible Kerala schedule for #ParamSundari. Scenic views, amazing energy and memories”.

Janhvi Kapoor and her uncle Sanjay reposted Sid’s Story on their Instagram handles.

Earlier in the day, Sidharth was spotted enjoying quality time with a group of kids on the sets of the film. A video that has surfaced online showed the 'Shershaah' actor sharing joyful and playful moments with a group of adorable little ones amidst the busy shoot schedule.

In the heartwarming clip, Sidharth is seen sitting on a chair as the kids approach him, engaging in delightful interactions. The children exchange handshakes with the actor and share some endearing moments. In another video, Malhotra is seen posing for selfies with his fans, further spreading smiles on set.

In December 2024, Maddock Films announced the film and shared the first look of ‘Param Sundari’.

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota, who is known for his work on ‘Dasvi’. The film stars Sidharth as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. The film is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story, centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

Prior to this, Sid had shared a video of himself swimming, alongside a motivating message about the importance of discipline in personal growth.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to showcase his swim routine. He wrote in the caption, "The foundation of a strong self comes from small acts of daily discipline #SidFit”.

He emphasised the impact that consistent habits can have on building strength.

