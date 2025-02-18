Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway transports over 8 million passengers

Jakarta, Feb 18 (IANS) The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (Whoosh) has transported 8.01 million passengers since its commercial launch on October 17, 2023.

KCIC data shows that the average occupancy rate currently stands at 60.73 per cent, with a single-day passenger record of 24,400.

To accommodate increasing demand, daily trips have been increased to 62 as of February 1, providing more flexible and frequent departures. With trains running every 30 minutes, Whoosh continues offering commuters a fast and reliable travel alternative, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC).

In response to growing commuter demand, KCIC has also launched the Frequent Whoosher Card, a subscription pass designed for greater flexibility and affordability.

To further enhance the passenger experience, KCIC has introduced several new services. A new shuttle bus now connects Halim Station with Pantai Indah Kapuk 2 (PIK2), one of Jakarta's most popular coastal destinations, making it easier for travellers from Bandung to explore the city's beaches, culinary hotspots, and entertainment areas.

Additionally, the opening of the first Whoosh official merchandise store at Halim Station allows passengers to purchase a variety of branded souvenirs, including apparel, accessories, and memorabilia.

"We want to create a more personalized and memorable travel experience for passengers. With official merchandise, customers can take home a unique memento of their journey on Whoosh," said KCIC Corporate Secretary Eva Chairunisa, noting that these initiatives reflect KCIC's commitment to enhancing connectivity and convenience for travellers.

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway is currently the only high-speed railway in Southeast Asia and the Southern Hemisphere. It covers a distance of 143 kilometres with a maximum operating speed of 350 km/h, and a design speed of KCIC400AF train of 420 km/h (260 mph), making it the fastest commercially operating railway network in the world, tied with a handful of lines in China. The travel time between the two cities averages 45 minutes, down from 3 hours with the existing railway line.

