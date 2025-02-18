Will resign as Bengal CM if allegations of terror links are proved: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, claimed on the floor of the Assembly that she will resign from her position if the allegations against her and Trinamool Congress of having terror links are proved.

"Some are alleging that I am neglecting the Hindu religion and have links with the Muslim League. They also accused us of having links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. I have to listen to all such things. If you can prove such allegations I will resign as the Chief Minister. I will write to the Prime Minister and ask him whether he believes in such allegations," the Chief Minister said on Tuesday noon while delivering her address on the opening speech by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose for the Budget Session of the Assembly on February 10.

Without directly naming the BJP, CM Banerjee said that those who are floating such allegations against her and her party enter into clandestine understanding with the Muslim League before any election.

"They take the help of the Muslim league before any election. The balloon will be busted someday. The people will give them fitting reply if they continue with such falsehood," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, she also launched a scathing attack against the BJP and the Uttar Pradesh government on the recent event of stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"Maha Kumbh has turned into 'Mrityu Kumbh' now. The event was used to earn a huge amount of money. Special treatments were given to the VVIP there, while the common people were neglected. Here in West Bengal, we have stopped the VVIP culture at the Gangasagar Mela. An accident can happen at any mega event. But proper planning is required to prevent such mishaps," the Chief Minister said.

While she was addressing the House, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who had been suspended for a month on Monday, was delivering his address on the same matter from outside the House which he was telecasting live through his social media page.

The Chief Minister also said that since the Trinamool Congress is in power in West Bengal, peace has been maintained in the state despite the recent political crisis in Bangladesh.

"This is a gift of people from all religions in the state. You have given provocations at the international borders in the state. But do not forget that the state is also a part of the country," CM Banerjee added.

