Kerala School Principal Suspended for Declaring Unauthorized Holiday

In a surprising move, the General Education Department suspended Jinil Jose J, principal of Vattiyoorkavu Government LP school, on charges of declaring a holiday without the consent of higher authorities. The incident came to light when parents informed the authorities that the school was closed as part of a strike by a section of Kerala government staff.

A holiday message came circulating; upon inquiry at the school the assistant educational officer visited, and found that the school gate was closed; inquiry brought to this office an acknowledgement that no leave for the institution to declare such holiday existed.

Consequently, the General Education Deputy Director issued an order suspending the principal, citing that his actions brought disrepute to the department and constituted an abuse of power and dereliction of duty. The government emphasized its commitment to ensuring academic excellence and efficiency in government schools.

This is a lesson in following procedures and seeking necessary clearances in educational institutions. Suspension reminds school administrators to take their responsibilities seriously and not compromise the integrity of the education system.

