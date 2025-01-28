January 29 Schools holiday or not?

As the country gets ready to celebrate a series of events and festivals, the question at the back of every student's and parent's mind is - will there be a holiday on 29th January? Some states have declared a holiday, while others haven't; besides, some states are still fresh from the winter holidays and have extended the festive season for students.

The state government of Odisha declared holidays on 29th January to commemorate the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate. This comes after the state observed winter holidays from 1st January to 15th January to give students a much-needed break.

Uttarakhand has declared a holiday on January 29 because PM Modi is coming to inaugurate the 38th National Games. The state had already observed winter holidays from December 25 to January 5, and students could enjoy the festive season.

However, in Delhi, January 29 is not a holiday, and schools will operate as usual. The national capital had already witnessed winter holidays from January 1 to 15, and students were back in school on January 16.

Maharashtra also hasn't declared a holiday on January 29, and schools will continue their routine. The state had winter holidays from December 22 to January 3, and students enjoyed a short but sweet break.

Karnataka had observed winter holidays from December 16 to 31. On January 29, it also won't be a holiday, and schools in the state will function normally.

While some states have declared a holiday on January 29, others have not. It's essential to check with your local authorities to confirm whether your school will have a holiday or not. Additionally, with the winter holidays still fresh in mind, students and parents alike will be eager to know if they can look forward to another day off.

