India honours Trinidad and Tobago President with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award

Port of Spain, Jan 28 (IANS) India has conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award on Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, recognising her outstanding achievements in public affairs and her contributions to enhancing India's global prestige, the High Commission of India in Trinidad and Tobago announced on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the High Commission stated, "At the Republic Day reception hosted by the High Commission last evening, Christine Carla Kangaloo, ORTT, President of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, was honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award on behalf of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, by the High Commissioner of India Dr. Pradeep Rajpurohit, for her outstanding achievements in Public Affairs and for fostering the name and prestige of India."

Kangaloo, an Indo-Trinidadian President, served as the chief guest for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from January 8-10, 2025. She delivered a virtual address that received widespread applause across India and beyond.

The High Commission extended its congratulations to the President and the First Gentleman for this distinguished honour, thanking them for gracing the Republic Day reception.

During her address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Kangaloo emphasised the deep-rooted ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago, dating back to 1845 when Indian indentured workers first arrived on the Trinidadian shores.

She highlighted that India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago after its independence in 1962.

The President praised India for its contributions to the global community, citing achievements in education, medicine, mathematics, and navigation.

She noted India's historical accomplishments, including the establishment of the world's first university in Takshashila, the development of Ayurveda as an early medical system, and the invention of algebra, trigonometry, calculus, and the concept of zero.

Kangaloo also highlighted cultural contributions such as chess and the decimal system and acknowledged Sushruta as the father of surgery.

Speaking about the Indian diaspora's impact, Kangaloo noted their significant contributions to cultural, social, and economic progress worldwide.

She described the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conventions as platforms for collaboration between India and its diaspora and as a tribute to the resilience and determination of people of Indian origin.

Kangaloo reflected on the arrival of more than 143,000 Indian indentured workers to Trinidad over 72 years, which profoundly reshaped the country's demographic, cultural, and economic landscape. Today, descendants of these workers constitute around 42 per cent of Trinidad and Tobago's population, bringing immense value to the nation through their traditions and heritage.

Expressing her gratitude for being chosen as the chief guest and for receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, Kangaloo said, "I feel deeply humbled and honoured by this recognition."

The President also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's assistance during the Covid pandemic, including the provision of vaccines upon the request of Trinidad and Tobago's leadership.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred upon overseas Indians for their exceptional contributions in various fields, strengthening ties between India and the global diaspora.

