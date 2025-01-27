January 27 Schools reopen in Patna; new school timings!

Schools in Patna are all set to re-open today - January 27 - after the prolonged winter break. The cold weather conditions witnessed in the city had led to imposing the break for the students and now the kids will be attending classes as usual with the revised timing.

Earlier, the District Administration of Patna had issued an order dated January 19 to keep all private and government schools closed till January 25 given the cold weather hurting the health and well-being of children. However, with the temperature showing a rising trend, the administration has now allowed schools to reopen.

As per the revised timings, till January 31, classes may be conducted in schools from 9 in the morning till 3 in the afternoon. However special classes and examinations for preboard and board examinations are not restricted.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted a high of 22°C and a low of 13°C in Patna today. The Air Quality Index is a bit concerning at 165, but the IMD has forecasted clear skies later in the day and fog or mist in the morning.

The schools are opening up, and therefore, the students along with their parents should take adequate precautions to protect themselves. The temperature is still low, so students are advised to dress warmly and maintain their health.

Also read: January 28 Holiday for schools in Telangana